I THINK: Fans Not Always Fans of Players Leaving Early for NFL

Posted 11:37 pm, January 19, 2020, by
The Hawkeyes had 3 more players declare early for the NFL Draft. AJ Epenesa, Geno Stone and Tristan Wirfs.  John Sears says fans are torn between being happy for the players, and team greed.

