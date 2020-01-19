Insiders 1/19/20: One-on-One With Gov. Reynolds on Her Plan to Raise Sales Tax and Lower Income Tax

DES MOINES, Iowa — Channel 13’s Dave Price sat down one-on-one with Governor Kim Reynolds to talk about her new plan to raise the state sales tax by a penny and lower income tax.

William Burt learned how to be a barber in prison. He bought a van to open a mobile barbershop but found out the state doesn't allow that. Governor Reynolds honored him and his commitment to turning his life around during her annual Condition of the State Address and plans to make his dreams become a reality.

Julián Castro has been campaigning in Iowa on behalf of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Castro explained his decision to endorse Warren for president.

Governor Reynolds returns for the Quick Six.