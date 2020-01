× Police: Teen Injured in Accidental Shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a teen is injured after accidentally shooting himself on Sunday.

It happened at an apartment building in the 1300 block of 8th Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police confirmed the victim, who is in his late teens, accidentally shot himself in the groin.

According to police, the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.