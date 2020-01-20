Centsable Health: Beef and Brussels Sprout Power Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four Seasons Beef & Brussels Sprout Power Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups brussel sprouts, cut in half

1 pound cooked steak, such as top sirloin or flank steak **try it with our Cast Iron Flank Steak at http://www.fareway.com

4 cups thinly sliced brussel sprouts

1 medium apple, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

½ cup sliced celery

½ cup honey mustard dressing

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese, optional

¼ cup pecans, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss halved brussel sprouts with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 15–20 minutes or until tender and brown.

To assemble: divide sliced brussel sprouts among four bowls and add steak, apples, cranberries, celery and roasted brussel sprouts. Toss with honey mustard dressing. Top with blue cheese and pecans, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving: 541 calories; 28 g fat; 7 g saturated fat; 90.7 mg cholesterol; 408.1 mg sodium; 38.3 g carbohydrate; 7.5 g fiber; 22.1 g sugar; 33.9 g protein