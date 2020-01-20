Des Moines Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Service and Donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Monday, the YMCA is hosting its 7th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at Drake University. The event celebrates Dr. King's legacy of service by honoring local leaders who have made a difference in the community.

Proceeds from this event are going to the John R. Grubb Community YMCA Annual Campaign, which raises funds to provide local families with access to the YMCA and supports enrichment programs such as Starfish Academy, a summer literacy camp.

Attendees will enjoy musical entertainment by the Bridges 2 Harmony Gospel Choir from Roosevelt High School.

Following the breakfast, students from area middle and high schools will gather for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Youth Summit, where they will take part in activities designed to prepare them to take their place as citizens engaged in the work of community-building.

Here are the list of events happening in Des Moines to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. :

7th Annual YMCA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast

Location: Drake University - Knapp Center

Start/End Time: 7:30 AM to 9:00 PM

Price: $50

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Event

Location: Des Moines Forest Avenue Library

Start/End Time: 4:00 PM

Price: Free

MLK Day Donate and Skate for free

Location: Brenton Skating Plaza

Start/End Time: 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Price: Free

The Black and Brown Forum

Location: Iowa Events Center

Start/End Time: 11:00 AM 3:00 PM

Price: Free