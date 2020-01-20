× Des Moines Police Seek Help Finding Missing Person

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are hoping the public can help them locate a missing person who hasn’t been since Friday.

According to the Des Moines Police Department’s Facebook page, 18-year-old Abdullahi “Abdi” Sharif was last seen at Merle Hay Mall on the evening of January 17th.

Family members and police have been trying to locate him but have been unsuccessful.

Police say Sharif is about 5’4” and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored winter coat, khaki-colored pants, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Sharif’s location or think you may have seen him, call 911.