Enter to Win Tickets to Des Moines’ Hometown Team Weekend!

Posted 12:01 am, January 20, 2020, by

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?
One lucky winner will receive tickets to Des Moines’ Hometown Team Weekend plus special replica t-shirts! The games are on January 31 and February 1

Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I buy tickets and learn more about Drake’s Basketball games?
Click here to buy tickets.

