Fort Dodge Man Charged With Murder in Woman's Death

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police have arrested a man they say is responsible for killing a woman Monday morning.

Mark Russell, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police were called to 21 North 14th Street just after 9 a.m. regarding an altercation between a man and a woman. When police arrived, a 45-year-old woman was unresponsive and ultimately pronounced dead.

After investigating witnesses, police determined that during the altercation Russell grabbed an object and struck the woman.

Police say the victim is believed to be Russell’s girlfriend’s mother. Her name has not yet been released.