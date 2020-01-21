× Bench-Clearing Brawl Erupts at End of Kansas-Kansas State Basketball Game

LAWRENCE, Kansas — A college basketball game between rivals Kansas and Kansas State ended in a bench-clearing brawl Tuesday night.

The fight appeared to erupt after a KU player blocked a shot from a K-State player, sending that player to the ground, at the end of Kanas’ 81-60 home win, according to ESPN video of the incident.

Punches were thrown, and officials attempted to separate players on the court at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa threw a punch and picked up a stool during the chaos, NBC Sports reported, but it was difficult to ascertain other actions because of the number of people crowding the court.

Benches emptied at the end of the Kansas State-Kansas game. pic.twitter.com/zWv46h3RJC — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020

Kansas assistant Jerrance Howard grabbed the stool from behind after De Sousa picked it up over his head, The Associated Press reported.

“Obviously, there was a role that was played by our players,” Jayhawks’ coach Bill Self said, according to video from a post-game press conference shown by ESPN. He added that he would have to watch video of the brawl to know the extent of his team’s role.

“But I know that we were in the wrong. I’m not saying that both parties weren’t in the wrong, but I know that we were in the wrong,” Self said.

The coach, who called the fight an “embarrassment,” said he was shaking the opposing coach’s hand when the brawl erupted and did not see what happened until people rushed onto the court.

An all-out brawl just happened. pic.twitter.com/73MBmr0RNf — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 22, 2020

“There will be consequences that I’m sure I’ll announce tomorrow,” Self said.

The Jayhawks were dribbling out the time on the clock when De Sousa was stripped by Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon near mid-court. Gordon tried to go for a layup, and De Sousa recovered to block the shot and send the freshman sprawling. He then stood over the freshman and barked at him.

“It should have been avoided,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “It’s my guys, it’s my fault.”

“They came here wanting to have a game, compete, and we didn’t compete the way we needed to, and probably a little frustration, especially the young guys,” Weber said, according to the AP.

No. 3 Kansas improves to 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12 with the win, according to NBC Sports. The two teams will meet again at the end of February.