Campaign Volunteers Hit the Ground Running as Iowa Caucuses Approach

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Campaign volunteers are hitting the ground hard with just 13 days left until the Iowa caucuses.

Two out-of-state volunteers for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign said being extremely active in the political world runs in their veins.

“I started my campaigning about 46 years ago. I had a brother who campaigned successfully for United States Congress in 1974 and he was elected. He became a Watergate freshman,” volunteer Peter Brodhead said.

Volunteer Ellen Goldberg Luger said just like Brodhead she has been engaged in politics for decades.

“I was involved in college, in high school. I’ve been involved for a very, very long time and more recently I was door knocking in Iowa in 2016 for Hillary Clinton,” Goldberg Luger said.

Both volunteers said even though not everyone answers the door, the face-to-face conversations they do have are crucial to a campaign.

“I can’t tell you the number of Iowans who have invited me graciously into their home and we’ve had some pretty healthy discussions about the candidates and talked about Amy in particular. It’s really been enriching for me and I think important to them,” Brodhead said.

Even if they end up agreeing to disagree on who they vote or caucus for, every vote matters.

“This election is such a critical election. I think Senator Klobuchar has been really great about saying, of course, we want you to vote for her and she makes such a strong case, but most importantly we need to unite and be out and exercise our right to vote,” Goldberg Luger said.

The Iowa caucuses will take place on Feb. 3, 2020.