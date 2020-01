Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Solomon Young scored a career high 27 points, and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Iowa State Cyclones to an 89-82 win over Oklahoma State at Hilton Coliseum.

Rasir Bolton pitched in 21, and Tyrese Haliburton added 20 points and 6 assists as the Cyclones won their second Big 12 game, and improved to 9-9 overall.

Iowa State plays at Auburn next in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.