Find out Your Color Style! Plus win tickets to the Des Moines Home + Garden Show!

Posted 10:00 am, January 21, 2020, by

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?
One lucky winner will receive a $200 gift card to Peterson Painting plus tickets to The Des Moines Home + Garden Show.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Use code WHOTV at checkout for a special discount! 
Click here for more information about The Des Moines Home + Garden Show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.