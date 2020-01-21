× Fort Dodge Police Release Name of Homicide Victim in Monday Assault

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are releasing the name of a woman killed on Monday morning after being struck in the head.

Police were called to 21 North 14th Street in Fort Dodge around 9:15 am on Monday on a report of a man and woman arguing. When police arrived they found 45-year-old Angela McLeod unresponsive inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

28-year-old Mark Russell of Fort Dodge was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder. Police say their initial investigation shows Russell struck McLeod in the head with an object during an argument.