DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa senators are considering two separate bills that would impact where you can vape and how old you have to be to purchase tobacco or vapor products.

One bill changes Iowa law to follow a recent change federally, which raised the minimum buying age for tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The other bill would add vaping products and electronic cigarettes to the Iowa Clean Air Act. This would prohibit vaping in certain public areas like restaurants or offices.