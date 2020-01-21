× Iowa Senators Introduce Bill to Allow College Athletes to Profit From Name, Image, Likeness

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bipartisan legislation introduced in the Iowa Senate on Tuesday would establish a framework to allow college athletes to profit from the promotional use of their names, images and likenesses.

State Sens. Nate Boulton and Brad Zaun filed the bill, which prohibits universities from penalizing student-athletes from financially gaining from their names, images and likenesses.

The bill also allows universities to require money obtained by student-athletes to be placed in a trust that cannot be accessed until the athlete is no longer eligible to compete in college athletics.

“The current NCAA system is unsustainable as more and more money floods into major college athletics while the students who put their bodies on the line are completely frozen out of any right to benefit from their labors and sacrifices,” said Boulton. “We hope our universities work with us to put together a fair solution to this problem.”

The bill is among similar legislation being considered by state legislatures across the country. California passed a law that allows college athletes to profit from their names, images, and likenesses. That bill will go into effect in 2023. Waiting until 2023 gives the NCAA and Congress time to create a uniform solution before the states’ individual bill would go into effect.

To read the bill introduced in the Iowa Senate, go here.