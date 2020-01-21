Iowa Veterans Get a Day on the Hill Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs will hold Veterans Day on the Hill on Wednesday, January 22.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with vendors and tables with service and outreach opportunities for veterans. It is open to veterans of all branches.

“We welcome any veteran from any service and any conflict, honoring our veterans past and currently serving,” said Karl Lettow, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs.

The day will be also for veterans to lobby lawmakers over the legislative priorities of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs.

“All of the veteran organizations have their own national issues they bring up,” said Lettow. “These are the ones all of the organizations within the state have agreed upon and are central issues that can be affected at the state level.”

Those issues include funding for the Iowa Veterans Home, the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund, funds to allocate to county veteran programs, military home ownership and the Injured Veteran Grant Program.

“We’ll have vendors from many of the veterans organizations, so your American Legion, your VFW, many of the organizations that have taken up veterans causes.” said Lettow.

The event takes place in the Iowa State Capitol Rotunda, with Governor Kim Reynolds speaking at 10 a.m.