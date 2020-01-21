‘Joe, I’m Sorry,’ Joe Biden Says Bernie Sanders Told Him in Des Moines

Posted 11:26 pm, January 21, 2020, by
Data pix.

AMES, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a two-term former vice president, said that his rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, personally apologized to him in Des Moines after a supporter said that Biden "had a big corruption problem."

Law professor and former New York gubernatorial candidate Zephyr Teachout published an op-ed in the Guardian that said that if Biden became the Democrats' presidential nominee, it would make it more difficult for the party to defeat President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 general election.

"Biden has a big corruption problem and it makes him a weak candidate," wrote Teachout, who has endorsed Sanders for president. "I know it seems crazy," Teachout wrote, "but a lot of the voters we need – independents and people who might stay home – will look at Biden and Trump and say: 'They’re all dirty.'"

Biden told Channel 13 news Tuesday that following the Iowa Brown and Black Presidential Forum Monday night, Sanders apologized for Teachout's piece. "He said…'Joe, I’m sorry. I don’t subscribe to that. I don’t think that’s true,'" Biden recounted.

Sanders apologized for what his supporter wrote.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.