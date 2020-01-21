× Keith Urban Coming to the 2020 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Need a warm thought on this frigid January morning?

The Iowa State Fair is announcing another headliner for the 2020 Grandstand Concert Series.

Country star Keith Urban will take the state on Saturday, August 15th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 24th at 10:00 am. Tickets range from $40-$80.

Urban will be joined by Russell Dickerson at the concert.

The 2020 Iowa State Fair runs from August 13th-20th. Chris Stapleton, Bethel Music and Kidz Bop Live have already been announced as Grandstand Acts.