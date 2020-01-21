× Persistent Light to Moderate Snow Event through Friday

The frigid cold is coming to an end for Iowa but in it’s place comes more clouds, moderating temperatures and snow chances. A weak disturbance will lift towards Iowa Tuesday night and arrive on Wednesday. This system will remain in place for the end of the week as a ridge of high pressure over the eastern US will slow down the movement of this weather system.

Clouds increase this evening with temperatures rising through the overnight. Warm air advection will take place bringing in the moderating temperatures. These will complicate forecast of precipitation type, which may first fall as a mix of freezing drizzle, drizzle, and snowflakes. The layers of the atmosphere just above the surface look to be above freezing, leading to some melting of snowflakes.

The snow/mix will arrive in Western Iowa after midnight and in Central Iowa through 7 AM. It may briefly be a mix before transitioning to light snow. This may lead to slick roads during the commute in. Snowfall rates look to be light so a fast accumulation is not expected.

Temperatures here at the surface will also be just above freezing, so snowfall will also have to overcome melting. Snowflakes look to be more on the wet and heavy side. This would lead to lower accumulations compared to fluffy dry snow.

Through Noon:

Through Wednesday Evening:

Through Thursday Evening:

Snow will still linger on Friday bringing additional accumulation at the end of the work week.

This will be a pesky nuisance snow and will leave roads slick through the next few days.