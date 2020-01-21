Police: Missing Des Moines Teen May Have Left Voluntarily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police say a missing teen may have left voluntarily, but they are still concerned for his safety.

Abdi Sharif, 18, was last seen on Friday at Target where he works inside Merle Hay Mall. Investigators say his disappearance is highly unusual and that his family has not heard from him.

Abdi is about 5’4” and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored winter coat, khaki-colored pants, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Abdi's whereabouts is asked to call 911.