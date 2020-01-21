Southeast Polk Dance Team Wasn’t Fazed During Mid-Routine Power Outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa – Southeast Polk High School's dance team placed first overall at a competition Saturday despite having the power shut off midway through a performance.

On Saturday, the RhythAMetteS participated in the MA Dance Regionals that was hosted at Southeast Polk High School.

Head coach Marianne Peterson said, “When the lights were flickering off and on, we kind of just said if something were to happen, just make sure that you keep dancing.”

Halfway into the routine you see the lights begin to flicker and then not come back on.

RhythAMetteS Captain Kennedy Albertson said, “We all thought it was so much fun. I looked around the other people on my team and we all just started kind of laughing and then we started singing because we were just like hey why not. We just made the most out of it.”

According to MidAmerican Energy, there were over 5,000 power outages on Saturday.

Peterson said when the dancers learn a new routine, they train to dance counts, individual words and music.

“Some people do a really good job learning it with counts and that that’s how they need to learn the dance. Other people need to hear the music and that kind of works for them, and other people need to hear the words,” Peterson said.

Albertson said the obstacles didn’t faze the team during the competition.

“We were like let’s just do it no matter what. We’ve got to keep going. You know we are being judged, so we just got to keep going and do our best,” Albertson said.

The team recently placed first at its state competition and will compete at nationals later in March.