Waukee’s New DOT-Operated Driver’s License and Identification Service Center Opening Today

WAUKEE, Iowa -- The driver's license and identification center for Dallas County is officially open at its new location in Waukee today. After two decades of the county treasurer running the driver’s license station in Adel, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) opted to change locations to better serve the county’s growing communities.

In the past twenty years the eastern side of Dallas county more than doubled in population, according to the Iowa DOT, and that caused some headaches at the driver’s license center.

“They’ve seen some longer lines over there with the increase of the business. Seven-and-a-half times more than other counties so we definitely increased in size and saw the need to move it,” Aaron Boosinger, supervisor for Waukee’s driver’s license and identification center said.

The Iowa legislature approved funding last year for this new location on the corner of Ashworth Road and Grand Prairie Parkway in Waukee. Updated, larger, and DOT operated, the DOT said they are now equipped to handle Dallas County's population size that only continues to grow.

“We’re going to be able to do all issuance of licenses, we can do real IDs, commercial driver’s license (CDL) testing for the knowledge side of things. We won’t do test driving yet,” Boosinger said.

Not everyone is so happy with this move, however. Towns like Adel, Redfield, and Perry, now have further to drive because the driver’s license center isn’t in the center of the county. But the DOT said their location closer to the metro is best for the majority of Dallas county residents.

“We looked at a lot of locations, a lot of different things. We couldn’t find a space that could fit our needs in that area. This location, 70 percent of Dallas County is within a 20 minute drive, where in Adel, only 67 percent of the county was within 20 minutes. So it’s going to be shorter for more people, longer for a few others,” Boosinger said.

Polk County will be benefiting from this move as well. According to the DOT, this new Waukee station should help lower wait times at their Ankeny location as well.

“I’m excited about the whole process. I think we will be alleviating a lot of the business and wait time at the Ankeny station and just being able to serve the community by adding another station with a larger space,” Boosinger said.

The Waukee location will be open Tuesdays-Fridays 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. - 1 p.m. It is in the Kettlestone Plaza in between Jimmy John’s and UnityPoint Health clinic.