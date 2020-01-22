Christmas Gift Helps Arrest Three Suspects During Home Burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Becoming a victim of a home burglary can have a chilling effect. "Hurt, sad, angry, frustrated," said Mary Jane Swanberg. The Polk County Sheriff's office says around 11:45am Wednesday Mary Jane and Mike Swanberg's home in the 4400 block of NE 34th Street in Des Moines became a burglary in progress. "It just makes you mad and upset. Why they would do something like that and it is not there's. Leave it alone you know," said Mike.

It was a crime that the Swanberg's watched unfold live on their Blink home security cameras. Mike said, "They were in the backyard going to the garage trying to go to the garage and running around to the backside of the house. I saw three suspects and that's when I called the police."

Mike first received an alert on his phone detecting motion and the break-in so he called 9-1-1. "Right here on the spot and one vehicle was here and another vehicle here within minutes," said Mike. Because of Mike's quick action, deputies made perhaps some of the two quickest arrests of the year. "The situation, it developed very rapidly. When deputies arrived the suspects were still in the home," said Lieutenant Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-three-year-old Nathaniel Potter and thirty-three-year-old Britney Mullin were arrested at the home and charged with 3rd degree burglary. Mary Jane said, "I could actually cry right now because I just don't understand it."

Forty-one-year-old Ryan Mullin did not cooperate so easy and fled the scene on foot before being arrested and charged with 2nd and 3rd degree robbery. Osberg said, "He ran about a block to the east onto NE 35th Street and broke into a second home to try and hide from us."

The swanberg's aren't just thankful the suspects were caught. They are thankful they decided to install the cameras just a month ago and received it only as a Christmas gift they originally were unsure about. Mary Jane said, "I was like oh what do I want this for?" A gift that thankfully kept giving. "Nice, it paid off. It actually paid off this time," said Mary Jane.