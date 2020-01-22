‘I Want to Surprise People. I Want to Surprise Donald Trump,’ Republican Challenger Says of Iowa Caucus Hopes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Joe Walsh, the former Illinois Congressman and radio talk show host, didn't want to put a number on what his percentage could be in the Iowa Republican Caucuses. But he has a hope: A surprise.

"I want Republicans in Iowa and around the country to wake up the morning after the caucus and go…woah! Joe Walsh!" Walsh said during an interview on Channel 13 News. "I don’t know what that number is but I want to surprise people. I want to surprise Donald Trump."

Walsh is aware the odds are against him in his bid against President Trump, who national polls show remains unpopular with Americans overall but still popular with Republicans.

"You've got to be brave to do something like I'm doing and then you show up," said Walsh, who doesn't have the state party support, financial resources, familiarity with Iowans or campaign infrastructure that President Trump has in the state.

Trump as a candidate in 2016, nearly won Iowa by double digits over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and ended up winning 93 of the state's 99 counties.

"We're going to be here every day for the next two weeks up until the caucus, "Walsh said of his closing strategy.