Messy Morning Mix, Afternoon Snow Expected

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of central Iowa until 6 PM today.

Messy roads are anticipated through much of the day as freezing rain, sleet, and snow fall throughout the majority of the morning, and snow throughout most of the afternoon and evening.

This system is VERY different from what we experienced just a week ago. Temperatures are hovering around the freezing point not only at the surface, but at the mid-levels as well. It has resulted in a wintry mix. Most of central Iowa will likely experience multiple types of precipitation. From drizzle to freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow, this will cause slick road conditions through much of the morning.

By the afternoon the cold precipitation will cool the atmosphere more, allowing for snow to take over. This will be a wet and heavy snowfall, creating more of a slush on roadways. Not only will the snowfall create slush, but the already frozen snowfall we’ve gotten over the past couple weeks will continue to melt, adding to the slushy mess. Totals look to reach 1-3″, most accumulating during the afternoon and evening.

Some additional light snow is possible Thursday and Friday, but a lack of energy may not allow for much to form.