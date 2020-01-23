× Abortion Rights Amendment Moves Ahead at State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill calling for an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to remove the right to an abortion advanced at the State Capitol on Thursday.

Senate Joint Resolution 21 calls for an amendment to the Constitution that would specify “the State of Iowa does not secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” Last year an Iowa judge ruled that the state does protect the right to an abortion in a ruling that struck down the “fetal heartbeat bill” passed by the Iowa legislature. If the amendment were to pass, that protection would be expressly stripped.

On Thursday SJR 21 was approved by the Senate Committee on State Government. It is now eligible for debate in the full Senate. The bill would need to pass both the House and Senate this session, and again in one of the next two legislative sessions. It would then go before Iowa voters in an election called by the legislature to be ratified.