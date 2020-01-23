City of Waukee Debuting Epic Playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Thursday afternoon, the Waukee Betterment Foundation and the city of Waukee will be screening a video of the community’s future Epic Playground. What makes this park so epic is that it’s been designed by the firm, Landscape Structures. Each year Landscape Structures picks a new destination for an Epic Park and for 2022, they chose Waukee. Landscape Structures designed more than 80,000 parks nationwide but this park will officially be their biggest park in the U.S.

This 66-acre park will include 12 baseball and softball fields, an 11-acre lake for kayaking and canoeing, an ADA-compliant fishing pier, an all-access playground, and the Waukee Miracle League Ball Field. President of the Waukee Betterment Foundation, Todd McDonald, said they pride themselves on this being an all inclusive park, serving those with all different abilities and are excited about serving not just Waukee, but all of central Iowa.

“This is a project for Dallas County. It's a project that is going to serve not only Waukee but West Des Moines, Adel, Earlham, Dallas Center, and Perry and everything to the western side of the suburbs. It gives an opportunity for the much larger community to be impacted,” McDonald.

The event will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Palms Theater in Waukee.

The park will be located near the new Northwest High School on N. 10th Street in Waukee.

The Waukee Betterment Foundation is raising $3 million to support this project by 2022. They currently have raised $1.4 million from grants and donations.