× Crews To Work Overnight to Clear Downtown Des Moines of Snow Before Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of visitors will flow into Des Moines over the next 10 days ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and the city wants to make sure there is room for all of them to park.

Beginning Thursday evening at 7:00 pm, crews will work overnight to clear snow that has piled up and blocked parking spaces. The work will require all vehicles to be removed from the street. Signs will be posted warning of the special snow removal ordinance 24 hours in advance of the work. Drivers who ignore the ordinance will have their vehicles towed.

The city urges downtown residents and employees to park in garages overnight rather than on the street. The work is expected to be complete before Monday, January 27th. The Iowa Caucuses will be held on Monday, February 3rd.