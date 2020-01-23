Facebook’s Elections Operations Center Ready for 2020 Caucuses and Primaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, California –Facebook's Elections Operations Center is up and running, checking around the clock for safety and security issues ahead of the 2020 election. The social media company has 35,000 employees working on protecting elections and caucuses.

It has four core teams: threat investigators, a legal team, policy experts, and engineering. Facebook also has help in Iowa, ahead of the February 3rd caucuses.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s Head of Cyber Security Policy, said, “In preparations of the Iowa caucuses, we have the teams here looking and watching for trends from foreign actors that may be targeting public debate and trends of misinformation and voter suppression that could be spiking. We work closely with Secretary of State and state election officials around the country, and have worked closely with the Secretary of State in Iowa, so that if they see anything on the ground, they can provide tips to us so we can respond quickly and if we see anything, we can make sure they know about it as quickly as possible.”

Gleicher said in the 2018 midterm elections, Facebook workers found and removed 45,000 pieces of voter suppression content. Ninety percent was caught automatically by Facebook before it was brought to the platform’s attention by another party.