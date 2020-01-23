× Federal Investigation Spawned After IEDs Found in Wreckage of Fatal Iowa Crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal’s Office and federal authorities have joined the investigation of a fatal accident in Marion County after improvised explosive devices were discovered.

Del Sorey of Arnolds Park, Iowa was killed in the crash near Knoxville on January 12th. Authorities say his truck caught fire and most of it was destroyed.

During the investigation of the crash, multiple IEDs were found.

Last week warrants were served at three locations in Milford and Arnolds Park in relation to those explosives.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.