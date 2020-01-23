× Former Ames Restaurant Owner Charged with Tax Evasion, Fraudulent Practices

AMES, Iowa — The former owner of three popular Ames restaurants is now facing felony charges.

Fifty-seven-year-old Scott Griffen is accused of several crimes including ongoing criminal conduct, fraudulent practice, and willful evasion of sales tax. Court documents state the crimes happened between January 2016 and August of 2018.

Griffen closed Olde Main Brewing Company, DG’s Tap House, and Corner Pocket in May of last year, shortly after agreeing to voluntarily surrender his liquor licenses.

He’s is due back in court next month.

If convicted of all charges, Griffen faces up to 41 years in prison.