Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Hit by Dump Truck

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in critical condition after being struck by a dump truck Wednesday morning in downtown Des Moines.

It happened near the intersection of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police haven’t released many details and are still looking into what led up to the crash.

The name of the adult male that was hit by the truck has not yet been released.