Two Stabbed in Oskaloosa, Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – An Oskaloosa man is behind bars, charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed two people early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Oskaloosa Police Department were called to the 1000 block of S 4th just before 4:30 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a female suffering from critical stab wounds to the head and neck.

During their investigation into the stabbing, police say a call came in about a fight in the 200 block of S Market Street. The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived but another victim, a male, was found with serious stabbing injuries to the neck.

Police determined the two incidents were likely related and began tracking the suspect on foot, using a K-9, and the assistance of the community. The suspect, Robert William Powell, was located in the 800 block of 10th Ave. E at his residence and taken into custody without incident just before 7:30 a.m.

Powell is being held in the Mahaska County Jail.

The names and current conditions of the victims have not been released.

The investigation into the stabbings continues.