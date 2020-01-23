× Vehicular Homicide Charge Filed in Deadly Polk County Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Polk City man is now charged with homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed an Ankeny man back in November of 2019.

Fifty-one-year-old Aaron Lehman is charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving as well as traffic violations in the fatal crash that killed 55-year-old Tracy Gugger.

The crash happened on the 13000 block of NW 16th Street on Nov. 25th. Investigators say Lehman was traveling 20 miles over the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour, and talking on his phone, when his pickup truck struck a Ford Mustang from behind.

The criminal complaint says the Mustang was traveling at a slow speed on the roadway and because of Lehman’s speed and the distraction of the phone, “it reduced his time to perceive the other vehicle was traveling at a reduced speed. By the time the defendant did perceive the Ford was slowed it was too late [to] avoid the collision.”

Gugger was a passenger in the Mustang and died at the scene.

Lehman was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday and was released after posting bond the same day. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.