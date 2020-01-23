Volunteers Needed to Make Night to Shine Memorable for Teens and Adults with Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa –Volunteers are needed to make an unforgettable prom night experience for teens and adults with special needs.

The Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine will take place across the globe on February 7th, including three locations in the Des Moines metro.

Beth Castile with Valley Church’s Special Needs Ministry said, “It’s just a way we can reinforce what the Tim Tebow Foundation stresses that, God created everyone equally and values everyone, and this is a way for us to share God’s love with those in the community that they are valued and loved unconditionally. They get the pre-prom experience, getting their hair done, their nails. Getting crowned king and queen of the night. They get to enjoy a limo ride, and the dinner and the dance is the highlight of the night.”

Shelly Salamon participated in a Night to Shine a few years ago. She’s now a volunteer. “Just to see their faces, and just to get to see the joy that they get, having somebody there with them, a pre prom buddy, or a prom buddy because they’ve never had that experience. It’s just neat to see that they actually get to walk the red carpet when normally none of these people have ever experienced that, and to see that, it really is something,” she said.

About 700 volunteers are needed for the night at Valley Church in West Des Moines. You can find more information on the Tim Tebow Foundation’s website.