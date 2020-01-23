Waukee Announces Name of New Sports Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa – The city of Waukee unveils name for new sports complex and inclusive park.

Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke said will be called ‘Triumph Park.’

“When we started to put together a name for this park we really wanted the focus to be on inclusion and accessibility and a place where people could not only play, but also experience success together,” Clarke said.

The complex will feature 12 softball/baseball fields, concessions, fishing pond, restrooms, practice areas and more.

Waukee Betterment Foundation is funding the inclusive playground. Chair member Jim Miller said, “It’s designed so that if you have a walker or wheelchair you can easily move across the surface.”

The playground is estimated to cost $5.7 million. The city will fund part of it and the rest is being funded through grants.

Courage League Founder Melissa Clarke-Wharff said she is excited to see more accessibility available in the community.

“It’s just about accessibility. It’s about having options available. You see how many baseball fields are out in our communities for kids that don’t have any disabilities and now this will be our fourth miracle park in the community,” Clarke-Wharff said.

In total the park is estimated to cost $20 million. Clarke said the money is coming from the local option sales tax and public improvement fund.

“Some people tend to think of a facility like this as being important for children. From my perspective I think it is incredibly important for all ages. We have adults throughout Dallas county and throughout the region that are living with disabilities who find it difficult to take their children to the park or to fishing. So for them to be able to do that together as a family it becomes incredibly exciting for us,” Clarke said.

Triumph Park sits on 66-acres of land and shares it with the new Waukee High School.

Construction is set to begin in the fall of 2020 and open in the spring of 2022.