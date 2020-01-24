× Breach of Personal Information Affects Nearly 4,800 People in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A breach of personal information affected nearly 4,800 people in Dallas County, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced Friday.

The breach included personal information of 4,784 people contained in documents related to Dallas County income maintenance and social work cases.

DHS said the breach occurred on Nov. 25, 2019 when a contracted custodial company mistakenly emptied boxes containing documents to be shredded into the office’s garbage dumpster. Officials say the mistake was not discovered until after the dumpster had been emptied.

According to DHS, the types of information involved could potentially include, name, mailing address, date of birth, social security number, driver’s licence number, banking or wage information, disability information, medical information, receipt of Medicaid, mental health information, provider information, substance abuse information, illegal drug use information, or prescription drug information.

DHS notified all case parties whose information may have been thrown into the dumpster without being confidentially shredded. DHS says so far they have not received any reports that affected parties had their information misused.

Those who are concerned their identity may be compromised can call TransUnion Credit Bureau at 855-288-5422.