Iowa Democratic Party Making Sure Iowans of All Abilities Can Caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Democratic Party wants to make sure anyone who wants to participate in the Iowa caucuses can make it to a caucus site.

Whether you need a sign language interpreter or need space for a wheel chair, party leaders are making sure Iowans with accessibility needs can still be apart of the process.

The Iowa Democrat Party has an online request form. IDP Chair, Troy Price says they have received 150 requests so far and they've been able to address all of the concerns.

Find out more at www.thecaucuses.org.

The Republican Party of Iowa also has assistance available at www.iowagop.org/caucus_accommodation.