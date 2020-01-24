× Mock Caucus For Iowa Entertainers at History on the Rocks

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Caucus just a few days out, some attending the State Historical Museum’s History on the Rocks got a change to practice caucus procedure. Democrats and Republicans have different procedures, so they did it by both methods.

One big difference, they did not caucus for presidential candidates, but rather Iowa entertainers.

The Republican caucus selected Jason Mamoa, and Ashton Kutcher tied for first with twelve votes each. Cloris Leachman has eleven votes, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, with seven, Maddie Poppe, six, Simon Estes with five votes, and Brandon Routh with three.

Under the Democratic method, they came up with two delegates a piece for Cloris Leachman, Acton Kutcher, and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins. One each for Jason Mom, and Simon Estes. No delegates fro Brandon Routh or Maddie Poppe.

The event at the State Historical Museum was centered around and exhibit on the history of the Iowa Caucus.

“We encourage people to come to the museum tonight we have every few months we have an after hours series called History on the Rocks where we encourage people to come to some of the informal setting have a couple drinks some entertainment some refreshments and learn about history in an informal way,” said Michael Morain, of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. “Tonight the party were calling at Caucus and Cocktails, people to come see the exhibit we will also do a solo practice run of the caucuses to people who have not participated before get a sense for how it works.

Visitors also checked out the exhibit, made of hundreds of signs and campaign buttons, and other memorabilia. There is also a short film, which explains how Iowa got it’s first in the nation status.

“Today when we talk about candidate to the top of the ticket for the bottom of the ticket that language the use of the term ticket originates from the days when there was an actual ticket that you needed to participate in the caucuses,” said Morain. “One of the most popular things in the exhibit is the selfie station so you can take out any but do you want your favorite or least favorite candidate and you can take a quick selfie photo with them￼￼￼￼.”