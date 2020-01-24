× Popular Highland Park Neighborhood Bakery Re-Opens with New Owners

DES MOINES, Iowa – There is good news for folks with a sweet tooth in the Des Moines’ Highland Park neighborhood — a popular bakery has reopened.

Last year, the Hiland Bakery shut down after more than 70 years in business because the former owners were retiring. But the place now has new owners, who say they plan to bring back all of the old favorite recipes plus some new creations of their own.

“It’s been a pretty big process, I think it’s been very enjoyable,” said Katelyn Adamson, general manager. “We’re actually hoping to expand on the cake side of things, we have hired amazing cake decorators to work in our bakery and we are taking preorders.”

Owners also plan to tear down a wall and add a coffee shop in the near future.

The grand re-opening for the bakery, which is located at 3615 6th Ave., is scheduled for Monday.