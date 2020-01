Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Fred Adams of Des Moines.

Adams was a member of the 1st Battalion of the 34th Infantry Division. He served in World War II from 1941 to 1945. Adams fought in the European, North African and Middle Eastern campaigns. Adams is a Purple Heart recipient and one of the last surviving Red Bulls who served in World War II.

In addition to thanking you for your service, Channel 13 would also like to wish you a happy 97th birthday!