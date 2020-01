Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Channel 13 is proud to salute World War II veteran William Madsen from Audubon.

Madsen served in Patton’s Third Army Infantry and landed on Omaha Beach one month after D-Day.

Madsen was wounded in a mortar attack in France in 1944 and underwent 12 operations at field hospitals in order to regain the ability to walk. Madsen was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Channel 13 is grateful for your service!