WATCH: Marshall County Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-on Collision

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa -- Video released by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office shows a close call on the highway when a deputy narrowly avoided a head-on collision.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, an inattentive driver drifted into the other side of the highway, sideswiping the deputy's vehicle. Authorities said no one was injured and only minor damage resulted from the sideswipe collision.

"Distracted driving or driving impaired by inebriation or sleep-deprived is a risk to everyone on the road," the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The driver received a citation for operating on the wrong side of the highway.