Wind Energy Leaders Consider Iowa a Prime Location to Address Climate Change

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa is second in the country for wind energy production, getting about 34% of our energy from the wind. With that status, the American Wind Energy Association is hosting a panel on Iowa's role in clean energy and ability to address climate change.

The group wants the country to learn from Iowa's success of using renewable energy and how it can impact climate policy. The panel event is Monday, January 27th at 10:00 am. It's at Drake University and will be featured on politico.com.

Several business leaders will be a part of the panel. It will be moderated by Channel 13's Political Director Dave Price.