× Des Moines Register Editorial Board Endorses Elizabeth Warren

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Register’s editorial board has endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The editorial board announced the decision Saturday, saying, “At this moment, when the very fabric of American life is at stake, Elizabeth Warren is the president this nation needs.”

The editorial board argues Warren’s policies are not radical and she “will push an unequal America in the right direction.”

The endorsement comes just days before the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3. Warren polled at 17 percent with Iowans in the most recent CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll. That put her in second place behind Senator Bernie Sanders, who polled at 20 percent.

According to the Des Moines Register, the editorial board invited each of the candidates to meet for formal interviews. They interviewed nine current candidates as well as others who already dropped out of the presidential race.

The Des Moines Register’s editorial board endorsed Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.