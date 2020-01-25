DEVELOPING: Standoff Situation Reported in Colfax

Posted 2:45 pm, January 25, 2020, by

WHO-HD

COLFAX, Iowa — Authorities are warning people to stay away from a standoff situation in Colfax Saturday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol has sent a crisis negotiator to assist the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office with a lone barricaded suspect in the 200 block of S. Montgomery Street. The Iowa State Patrol said it is not a hostage situation.

In a post on Facebook, the Colfax Fire Department encouraged residents to stay away from the area.

Channel 13 will provide updates when more information is available. 

