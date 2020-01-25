RAGBRAI Reveals 2020 Route Across Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The organizers of RAGBRAI have revealed the eight towns that will host overnight stops on this year's ride.

The route will go through Le Mars, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa and Clinton.

Pass-through towns and meeting locations will be announced in March, according to the Des Moines Register.

RAGBRAI is scheduled July 19 to July 25.

It will be the first RAGBRAI directed by Dieter Drake, who took over after longtime ride director T.J. Juskiewicz and his staff resigned to start the rival Iowa's Ride.