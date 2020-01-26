Australian Artist Sending Wildlife Relief From Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A central Iowa artist with Aussie roots hopes her brush stroke can have a soothing effect on Australian wildlife displaced by deadly wildfires.

"They are talking about a billion animals killed, so I was feeling bad about all that and I just wanted to do something proactive to raise more awareness and more funds," said Safiya Lee-Evans, who grew up in Australia.

In honor of Australia Day, Porch Light in Des Moines' East Village held a pop-up art event Sunday afternoon with artist Lee-Evans.

Lee-Evans moved to Des Moines two years ago. Some of her paintings focus on the beauty of Australia and the animals that call the area home. A percentage of her sales from the art will go directly to The Rescue Collective (TRC). She said, "I just felt like there has got to be something, even if it is just small, something I could do to contribute to the effort in some way, even though I’m thousands and thousands of miles away."

TRC is an Australian-based organization providing urgent emergency care for wild animals that have been injured or displaced by the bushfires. Porch Light is also kicking in 20 percent of their own sales toward Australian wildlife rescue. With 26 million acres of land scorched by fire, Lee-Evans said the animals will still be in danger when the fires are eventually contained. "They need to organize more food drops. There are a lot of animals that are still left out in the wild and they are waiting for that regrowth, and in the meantime, you just don't want to see them starve to death," said Lee-Evans.

You can help the wildlife by purchasing her artwork at Porch Lite or here.