Insiders 1/26/20: Here’s What Undecided Iowans Think of the Democratic Presidential Candidates

Posted 7:45 pm, January 26, 2020, by

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the past few months, we’ve been getting into the minds of nine Iowans who are undecided about their caucus choice.

The Deciders” gave a few words to describe what they think of each Democratic presidential candidate.

Data pix.

Find out what former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge learned from her conversations with the presidential candidates and whether they have learned from mistakes of the past.

Data pix.

Former Vice President Joe Biden talked about how he's handling campaigning alone without his wife.

Data pix.

Judge returns for the Insiders Quick Six.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.