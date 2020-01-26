Insiders 1/26/20: Here’s What Undecided Iowans Think of the Democratic Presidential Candidates

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the past few months, we’ve been getting into the minds of nine Iowans who are undecided about their caucus choice.

“The Deciders” gave a few words to describe what they think of each Democratic presidential candidate.

Find out what former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge learned from her conversations with the presidential candidates and whether they have learned from mistakes of the past.

Former Vice President Joe Biden talked about how he's handling campaigning alone without his wife.

Judge returns for the Insiders Quick Six.