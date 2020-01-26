Klobuchar Calls for Witnesses at Senate Impeachment Trials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Senator Amy Klobuchar attracted a crowd of over 350 people while campaigning in downtown Des Moines Sunday night.

The senator led her event by addressing the manuscript from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, where he says President Donald Trump tied Ukraine aid to investigations he sought into political rivals, according to a New York Times report.

Klobuchar says this new information should undeniably sway Senate Republicans to allow witnesses at the impeachment trial.

“I don't know how tomorrow I'm going to be sitting in that chamber and watching the president's lawyers ... how can they say 'oh, you don't need to hear from [Bolton],' when in fact he is publicly saying that the president withheld aid to try and get an investigation into a foreign country,” said Klobuchar.

Citing Republican Senator Mitt Romney’s support for trial witnesses, Klobuchar is calling for Republicans to make the same decision, in order for a fair trial to take place.

To make up for her absence in Iowa this week, Klobuchar says she will be hosting multiple tele-townhalls and will be relying heavily on surrogates to maintain her momentum.

“We just got an Emerson Poll that says here in Iowa we are at 13 percent … what a time to leave … I would like to be here and I'm going to try and come back whenever I can. Sometimes the schedule might open up, but many times it's been going until late at night, so I'll play it by ear. If I can come back, I will,” said Klobuchar.